Rowlinson Knitwear has signed a climate emergency declaration, committing the company to take immediate action to avert the climate emergency.

The employee-owned schoolwear manufacturer also closed for business on Global Climate Strike day on 20 September 2019, and hosted a Climate Crisis Day for its employees, holding presentations and interactive workshops “to deepen their engagement with the climate emergency”.

Rowlinson also announced that it would become carbon neutral and achieve The Planet Mark certification by the end of 2019, which requires holders to measure and reduce their annual carbon emissions associated with business operations. The manufacturer also intends to become a Certified B Corporation – balancing purpose and profit, and meeting a legal requirement to consider its environmental and social impact – by the end of 2020.

Donald Moore, Rowlinson’s managing director, said: “Scientists around the world agree that we face an unprecedented climate emergency, which requires radical action. As a responsible employee-owned business, it’s our duty to act immediately. Rowlinson’s Climate Crisis Day equipped colleagues with the stark facts about our negative impact on the planet. Collectively signing our Climate Emergency Declaration demonstrates we accept those realities and are committed to do something about them.

“Becoming carbon neutral and achieving recognised certifications is just a part of our ongoing journey. Our Climate Crisis Day was a clear call to arms, inspiring our people to learn, share and take action to safeguard the planet for future generations. We’re unrelenting in our ambition to demonstrate leadership in ethical conduct in our industry and the wider business community. It’s the right thing to do, so we can play our part in shaping a more caring and environmentally conscious economy. “

