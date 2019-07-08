Rowlinson Knitwear has been ranked as the UK’s fifth ‘Best Workplace for Women’ in the small business category of the Great Place to Work Programme.

This ranking recognises the Stockport-based company’s commitment to “workplace equality and creating a great employee experience for all colleagues”. Other organisations to have achieved this accolade include Gap, SAP and Admiral Group.

Nicola Ryan, part-time director of people services at Rowlinson, said: “We are so proud of the steps we’ve taken to make this a great workplace for our whole colleague community. It is our commitment to practices including childcare support, remote working and flexible working which are afforded to all employees that make us a great workplace.

“The fact that we have been recognised as a Best Workplace for Women following our continuous improvement is the icing on the cake and is thanks to the hard work of all our colleagues.”

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com