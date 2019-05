Russian decorators Teximport Group and Imaika won the two garment categories at the 2019 Fespa Awards, which were held on 15 May 2019 at Fespa’s annual Gala Dinner.

Teximport Group won the Special Effects on T-Shirts, Garments and Other Textiles category with its stunning Andy Warhol print, while Imaika won the Printed Garments category with its detailed Kratos and Boy entry.

Entries for the Fespa 2020 Awards are now open.

www.fespaawards.com