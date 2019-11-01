Sabur Digital has helped raise more than £2,500 for the Help for Heroes charity with the support of local businesses and digital sign companies.

In 2012, Sabur were asked by the Thornton family to help with their fundraising appeal for Help for Heroes. The family’s target of £100,000 was to be raised in memory of their son, Private Matthew Thornton, who lost his life in combat in November 2011.

This year, Sabur approached local businesses and digital sign companies to help with fundraising by sponsoring the wrapping of the rear doors of its fleet of vans with a scene that the company says “encapsulates the experience for all that were involved in all major conflicts affecting the UK armed forces, both past and present”.

Five local businesses sponsored a van each, including an accountants, a solicitors, a nut and bolt specialists, a commercial vehicle sales company? and a wardrobe manufacturers.

The vehicle wraps were printed at Sabur’s headquarters, using Drytac Polar Premium Media, and then each van was individually wrapped free of charge by a team of experts from five local sign and digital print companies. The media and ink suppliers involved also offered their services for free.

Sabur said: “Special thanks go out to all that got involved, including Sabur staff, customers and sponsors.”

