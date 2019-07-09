Sabur Digital is adding the new DGI Poseidon and DGI Apollon to its line-up of digital textile printers, following the machines’ launch at Itma in June.

A mid-range 1.6m wide sublimation transfer printer, the Poseidon uses the same industrial Kyocera printheads found in the DGI HSFT III, which gives it up to a 118% speed increase over the DGI FT-1608, according to Sabur. The new printer also features a new sleep mode, which enables users to print jobs without being in attendance.

An ‘SE’ model with an additional printhead is also available and enables the installation of spot or fluorescent colours alongside CMYK inks, whilst maintaining production speeds of 120m2per hour. A mini jumbo roll unit with the ability to load 2,500 linear metres of transfer sublimation paper will be added later this year to offer users “even more flexibility”, Sabur reports.

Available to ship from August, the Poseidon is aimed at the “mid-level production company that needs a high volume of capacity, but also needs the flexibility of multiple printers for different designs,” adds the company.

The Apollon is a new direct-to-textile printer with 16 print heads and is aimed at the fashion and interior décor industries. At Itma, the machine was shown printing with reactive inks at production speeds of around 250m2per hour.

www.saburdigital.com