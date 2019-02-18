Sabur Digital is holding an open house event to showcase the latest DGI printers on Tuesday 26 February 2019 at its headquarters in Barnsley.

“Stars of the show will include the FH3204 (3.2m wide hybrid sublimation printer), the HSFT III (High speed industrial sublimation printer) and the FT1608/1908 (1.6/1.9m sublimation printer), but weâ€™re also there to answer any queries you may have and to show (and explain to) you any number of fantastic products we have in our show suite,” says Sabur. “The DGI HSFT III is a high speed, dye-sublimation textile printer and part of DGIâ€™s stunning Fabrijet Series. Itâ€™s a product that has massive benefits for high volume textile manufacturers. So, if youâ€™re a company from a sector such as home furnishings, fashion or sportswear, then this piece of kit will allow you to steal a serious march on your competitors.”Â

The event is being held at Sabur Digital, Unit 2, Wharncliffe Business Park, Carlton, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S71 3HR.

www.saburink.com