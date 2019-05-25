SAI, a software provider for the signmaking, digital printing and CNC-machining industries, has announced it is partnering with Oxford University on a three-year research project that will explore the possibility of developing an artificial intelligence (AI) assisted software solution.

“During the initial stage, researchers from the universityâ€™sÂ Department of Engineering ScienceÂ will use aggregate data to determine the common trends and behaviour of sign designers,” said SAI. “If clear patterns emerge, a software which aids large format print providers and sign and display companies when designing signage could be brought to market in the future.

“In line with SAIâ€™s ethos of value-added solutions, the project follows an increased demand from large format print providers and signmakers to reduce the time spent at the design stage. The software envisaged by the project could serve to inspire designers with suggestions, including best practice fonts, images and layouts, that the AI tool is trained to provide. Beyond this, it could reduce the time and cost restraints currently faced by large format print providers and sign shops.”

