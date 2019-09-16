Sappi, a manufacturer of sublimation, printing and speciality papers, will introduce its Transjet Drive dye sublimation paper at this year’s Printing United tradeshow in the US.

The new Transjet Drive paper is primarily tailored to industrial printers with a glue-belt system. It’s said to feature an “exceptionally smooth” reverse side, as well as fast ink drying on the printing side, which “increases runnability and efficiency during the production process”. The paper can be used for sublimating home textiles, fashion, sportswear and soft signage.

Sappi will also showcase its Ultracast casting and release papers. The company said: “Unique textures are a way for furniture, textile or shoe manufacturers to stand out from the competition. Our casting and release papers impart superior textures with unmatched quality and performance on the surface of synthetic leathers, coated materials, films, decorative laminates and more.”

Sappi will be on booth 5123 at Printing United in Dallas, Texas, from the 23-25 October 2019.

