Sawgrass Technologies has announced the continuation of its five-year partnership with Ricoh in the desktop dye sublimation market.

Darcy Mauro, president of Sawgrass, said: “While Sawgrass has been the pioneer with digital dye sublimation products for over 30 years, we brought an unprecedented level of quality and consistency to dye sublimation customers five years ago with our Ricoh relationship.

“By matching the industry’s highest quality inks with superior Ricoh printhead technology, Sawgrass is been able to supply the widest colour gamut in the industry while delivering the best substrate performance possible, all within the limits of dye sublimation”.

General manager of Ricoh’s industrial printing business group, Tetsuya Morita, added: “As a leader in inkjet technology, Ricoh is very pleased to work with Sawgrass to engineer the first desktop dye sub printers. We supply the authorised printer cartridges exclusively to Sawgrass, which are optimised for the best printer performance possible. We look forward to continue working with Sawgrass for many more years to come”.

