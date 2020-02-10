We review the latest product offerings from the leading screen printing machinery and equipment suppliers
I-Sub: Roq You P08 S
I-Sub says there’s a new player in the line up of automatic screen printing machines: the Roq You P08 S. “This is another iteration of the solid Roq You, and the user will find the same precision, accuracy and reliability that its big brothers have.”
The new screen printing machine has a maximum printing area of 16.5”x17” with a maximum production rate of 1,050 pieces per hour with eight pallets and a maximum of seven print heads. This makes it the perfect platform for printers that work in the promotional clothing and accessories market and are moving into automated printing, says the supplier.
Due to customer demand, the pallet holder on the new machine also has a different construction, and is now thinner to allow the user to easily print sleeves; these new pallet holders are 100% compatible with the Roq pallets.
MHM Direct GB: S-Type Xtreme
MHM machines are renowned for their performance, reliability and superior build quality, reports John Potter, managing director of MHM Direct GB.
He adds that the S-Type Xtreme remains one of the most popular presses in the company’s range, offering extremely fast servo-driven indexing and high production speeds (MHM claims productions speeds of up to 1,600 pieces per hour).
The S-Type Xtreme is available from eight pallets (printing a maximum of six colours) up to 18 pallets (printing a maximum of 16 colours).
“The eight-station/six-colour specification gives smaller customers and also tote bag printers (who require super-fast production rates) access to the superior time-saving features and high production speeds normally associated with higher value, larger presses,” comments John.
Adelco: Cyclone Automatic Screen Printing Press
Adelco is promising that its new Cyclone Automatic screen printing press delivers “ease of use, fast loading times and unbeatable ink stability”.
“The Cyclone range is based upon robust, heavy duty foundations to which bespoke lightweight aluminium extrusions and precision CNC parts are fitted with meticulous attention to detail,” adds Adelco.
“Adding to this, our advanced control system enables the Cyclone Carousel to run pinpoint accuracy at extreme speeds whilst still offering incredible value for money.”
Adelco has also launched the new Adelco Spyder II direct-to-screen machine to provide “the ultimate in quality, while simplifying the process of creating screen masks”. The company is best known for its conveyor dryers, which include the Dual model. This has two independent conveyor belts, one on top of the other, as well as independent burners and timers to preserve space. “This unique dryer has separate heat chambers, airflow and exhaust for the top and bottom belts. This further increases the huge throughput capabilities for both digital and conventional print requirements, without increasing the size of the dryer.”
All of Adelco’s conveyor dryers, including the Dual, Digi-Cure and the flagship Adelco Pro-Cure range, are fitted with internal exhaust hoods over the feed and exit sections of the oven, which are said to provide a cleaner working environment without having to add optional extraction hoods and exhaust connections.
M&R: The I-Image STE I CTS and Passport Automatic T-Shirt Unloader
The I-Image STE I is the flagship of M&R’s I-Image series of computer-to-screen (CTS) imaging and imaging/ exposure systems.
With its full-size, built-in, UV-led screen exposure panel, I-Image STE I offers the convenience of having CTS imaging and UV-led screen exposure in one machine.
“The I-Image STE I doesn’t require a separate screen exposure unit – or the space one requires, and it dramatically reduces the time and effort required to prepare images for screen printing,” explains M&R.
To optimise productivity, every CTS-generated screen is pre-registered for M&R’s Tri-Loc system, with the company’s Tri-Sync System helping to ensure perfect screen alignment on Tri- Loc registration frames.
The Passport Automatic T-Shirt Unloader is M&R’s patented automatic textile unloader for automatic screen printing presses. “Automatic take-off systems for graphics have long been a staple of the industry, but the search for a successful automatic take-off system for T-shirts and other textile substrates remained elusive — until M&R took on the challenge,” adds the company.
The Passport is said to be the first automatic unloader to remove textile substrates quickly, carefully and consistently, and dramatically lowers labour costs by reducing the number of people needed to operate a screen printing press. “The screen room is an area that has seen massive change — people need to produce screens quickly and with fewer people, and this clever little machine will print the positive direct to a coated screen and then expose it with the LED light source in around 30 seconds,” concludes M&R.
Dalesway Print Technology: Screen Printing Equipment
“To ensure a product looks retail-ready, correct curing is of the utmost importance,” says Dalesway Print Technology, which points to the latest BigRed 4D-54 dryers. These can cure up to 950 plastisol-printed garments, or 144 garments printed with digital white ink, and have a pre-heating zone and high efficiency airflow mapping for side-to-side curing uniformity, adds the company.
“The high-powered pre-heating zone raises ink temperatures past 150°C within the first few centimetres of the drying chamber, maximising dwell time at optimum curing temperatures and conveyor belt speeds and dryer output.”
Dalesway also offers some of the “quietest and most compact” screen printing dryers on the market, including the latest EconoRed II models, plus a range of manual screen printing presses – from entry-level through to professional – and LED and UV screen exposure units, all backed by in-depth product knowledge and support.
Vastex: EconoRed II-30 Dryer
Vastex International has announced the launch of the EconoRed II-30 high capacity dryer. The new dryer is said to cure up to 300 plastisol-printed garments per hour, and 100 garments per hour when screen printed with water-based or discharge ink. It also features a 76cm wide conveyor belt, and two 61cm wide, 3600W heaters.
“Capacity can be doubled, tripled or quadrupled as needs grow by adding one, two or three additional heating chambers, extending the belt length and increasing the belt speed,” says Vastex.
The new EconoRedER- II-54 with a 137cm wide conveyor belt will be launched soon, adds the company.
Exile Technologies: Spyder III Computer-to-Screen System
The new Spyder III computer-to- screen (CTS) system is an evolution of the Spyder II CTS system, which “revolutionised screen-making by creating the ‘digital screen room’ concept of direct CTS imaging, with automated image placement and registration”, says Exile Technologies.
The Spyder III uses a completely new Xerox industrial inkjet print head and a ‘phase-change’ dye-based ink formulation that solidifies on the screen immediately after printing.
This is said to produce a “high density dot with minimal dot gain, making it vastly superior to conventional water-based inkjet CTS solutions”. “The artwork is applied digitally, with absolute accuracy, directly on a coated screen to streamline the entire screen preparation process,” explains Exile. “The Spyder III produces a much smaller dot size than previous inkjet CTS solutions, translating into superior edge definition.” Exile adds that the Spyder III will print a typical T-shirt screen in under a minute, or over two sq ft per minute – “33% faster and at twice the resolution of the previous Spyder II model”.
Goccopro: MiScreen Instant Screen Maker
Digital screen makers are a game-changer, says Goccopro, adding that the new MiScreen Instant Screen Maker is perfectly suited to smaller businesses that want an affordable and easy way to screen print, while enabling “outstanding garment prints with virtually no skills required”.
The MiScreen digitally creates a screen so that users can print without the need for water, emulsions, chemicals, exposure units and washout booths in screen creation, says the company.
With a screen frame size of 300x430mm, and maximum print image area of 210x300mm, the MiScreen has a claimed screen-making print time of 30 seconds. Its dedicated software accepts BMP, PDF and JPG file formats, and enables the user to change the amount of detail burned into the screen, explains Goccopro. “You can also change the image size and position, and see exactly what you will print.”
Screen Print World: Print Academy
Screen Print World (SPW) has been supplying print shops with screen printing solutions from M&R for over 20 years, as well as equipment and machinery from Ryonet, AWT, Riley Hopkins and ASPE, and BCC flash cures and small electric dryers. The company also supplies consumables though its online website, which enables customers to order products 24/7, as well as earn loyalty points and get next-day delivery on most of the items. “The website has become a one-stop shop for many of our customers,” says managing director Dave Roper.
SPW stocks a range of screen printing inks, including products from International Coatings and Italian brand Amex, as well as its own brand ‘Spot On’. A variety of screens are also available, as well as screen cleaning products from Easiway. “For those of you who want greener screen cleaning products, we also supply Franmar, which is made from soya beans,” adds the company. “It’s one thing having all the gear, but knowing how to use it, that’s what sets us apart from our competitors. We’ve set up the Print Academy in our working showroom so that we can provide demonstrations and, more importantly, train our printers to a high standard on the latest products,” explains Dave.