I-Sub says there’s a new player in the line up of automatic screen printing machines: the Roq You P08 S. “This is another iteration of the solid Roq You, and the user will find the same precision, accuracy and reliability that its big brothers have.”

The new screen printing machine has a maximum printing area of 16.5”x17” with a maximum production rate of 1,050 pieces per hour with eight pallets and a maximum of seven print heads. This makes it the perfect platform for printers that work in the promotional clothing and accessories market and are moving into automated printing, says the supplier.