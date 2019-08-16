Screen Print World has been announced as the exclusive UK distributor of International Coatings Company’s (ICC) metallic Shimmer inks.

The gold, silver and copper Shimmer inks are designed to add a bright, non-tarnishing metallic sparkle to printed garments, and can be applied to both light and dark fabrics.

Steve Kahane, president of ICC, said: “These metallic Shimmers were created in response to emerging fashion trends, and growing customer demand for metallics and shiny garment decorations. Our Shimmer inks are pre-mixed, simple to use and offer the customer an easy way to add interest and shine to their designs.”

The inks contain fine, shimmering glitter flakes in an easy-to-print base that is said to print just like traditional plastisol inks and perform well on both automatic and manual printers. According to Screen Print World, the particles “are so well milled that they print through the finest meshes”.

