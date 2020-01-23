“The course is limited to 6-8 people per class, as we like to keep the classes personal and friendly.

“Over the day you will go over the basics of screen printing, such as terminology, introduction to art, screens and output, setting up a print shop and screen room, job prep and printing on a press, breaking down a job, curing and the general business of screen printing.”

The Print Academy course can be booked on SPW’s website. The dates currently available in 2020 are:

25 February

2 April

7 May

18 June

30 July

3 September

15 October

3 December

SPW also offers one-to-one training days for printers that may need help with a particular area, such as screen making, multi-colour printing or for an update on the latest print methods and use of machinery and ink.

Dave Roper, managing director of SPW, added: ” I really enjoy meeting the people on the course. They come from all walks of life, and they get to learn a new skill!”

www.screenprintworld.co.uk