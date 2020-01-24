CTS systems

There are three basic types of CTS,Â all using direct-to-screen imaging techniques:

Inkjet This process uses a high-quality inkjet print head to directly image onto an emulsion-coated screen using a UV-blocking water-based ink.

Wax printer This process uses a phase-change print head to take a solid block of ink (wax) and pass it through a print head.

Direct laser exposure This process uses a high-resolution laser to expose and image the screen in one process.

All these processes are more efficient than using a film carrier for your image as they remove at least one step from the imaging process.

A major advantage of all CTS systems is the elimination of the â€˜humanâ€™ element in the positioning process. All units use a set of co-ordinates inside a pre-set page size to determine where the image is produced.Â This is invaluable when using a positioning system such as a pin system or tri-lock system to hold screens in the press. When you image the screen in the same position as you hold the screen in the press, you can virtually eliminate the need for registration.

Inkjet systems These have greatly improved and, with the use of extra opaque UV- blocking ink, can produce consistent results,Â although a small amount of dot gain can occur as the wet ink is fired onto the emulsion surface of the screen. They can typically image a fullÂ size T-shirt screen in under a minute.Â The combination of removing the handling process, no longerÂ having to tape films ontoÂ a screen and the process of sorting and organising workflow greatly decrease the time required to image a screen. Some units even have a built-in exposure unit so the screen can be imaged and exposed in one operation.

Wax systems These use a solid block of UV-blocking ink and melt it down to a liquid that passes through the print head. This can give resolution up to and above 85lpi with virtually no dot gain as the ink solidifies on contact with the cold screen. These systems are very popular and have revolutionised many print shops with their accuracy and high image resolution.

The removal of the film process, along with no need for glass or vacuum, has eliminated the risk of contaminants such as dust and other particles getting onto the film.Â This greatly reduces, and in most cases eliminates, the â€˜pin-holeâ€™ phenomenon that has plagued all printers, whereby the shadows of small biscuit crumbs and dog hairs that were not part of the original design somehow make their way onto your lovingly prepared screens.

Laser exposure systems These are the emerging technology. This process is in widespread use in the graphics industry, and the units are now becoming affordable for the garment industry.Â The process is almost opposite to what we currently associate with making a screen. Traditionally we print or create a shadow (reversed) image and shine UV rays onto light-sensitive emulsion. Where light hits the emulsion it becomes water-resistant and where light is blocked (by the shadow image) the emulsion stays water-soluble.

Laser systems use only UV light in the shape of a targeted wavelength laser that can shine UV light in only the places where we need it and turn it off in the places that do not need exposing, all in super-high speed and giving high-resolution images.Â The major advantages of this system are the complete lack of consumables â€“no ink, no wax, no filmâ€“and the fact it doesnâ€™t require a separate exposure process. With the laser headâ€™s long (10,000 hours) lifespan, these systems also promise an excellent return on investment, especially if you image two screens at once.