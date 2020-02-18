Screenworks has announced the launch of its custom-made socks.

The company is now offering a range of casual, sports, dress and trainer socks that its customers can have made-to-order with their own designs using processes such as jacquard knitting, embroidery and sublimation printing (for polyester socks).

Available in a full UK size range in Pantone-matched colours, the socks are offered in a selection of materials that can also be blended, including cotton, nylon, polyester, wool, bamboo and Coolmax.

“The team can offer high needle counts of up to 200, which gives an extremely high quality luxury feel, and ensures that logo detailing is very sharp,” said Screenworks.