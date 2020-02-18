Screenworks has announced the launch of its custom-made socks.
The company is now offering a range of casual, sports, dress and trainer socks that its customers can have made-to-order with their own designs using processes such as jacquard knitting, embroidery and sublimation printing (for polyester socks).
Available in a full UK size range in Pantone-matched colours, the socks are offered in a selection of materials that can also be blended, including cotton, nylon, polyester, wool, bamboo and Coolmax.
“The team can offer high needle counts of up to 200, which gives an extremely high quality luxury feel, and ensures that logo detailing is very sharp,” said Screenworks.
The socks have a minimum order quantity of 500 pairs per design, and a lead-time of six to seven weeks. Various packaging options are also available, such as kimble tagging, bespoke tags, header cards and presentation boxes, including eco-friendly options.
Matt Daines, sales director at Screenworks, commented: “Socks are now one of the most searched for products within the clothing and textiles promotional market. The exponential rise in their popularity over the last 12 months has been nothing short of phenomenal.
“From the moment we launched these socks, we have had such high levels of market interest. They are a bit of a step away from the traditional staple of promotional items offered, but I think this product is going to really fly in 2020 and beyond.”
The head of product development for the Screenworks Inspired team, Reshma Rajendran, added: “It’s great to be launching such a quality item to market, with the added benefits of the custom design and excellent fabric selection. We’re seeing some exciting orders coming through, and we’re rising to the design and print challenge every time.”