Screenworks has announced the launch of its ‘Inspired’ division.

The company’s new business unit will offer customised textiles and promotional clothing, as well as design services. This is due to “increasing requests from clients to have control over a larger part of the process, as the concept of bespoke and customised clothing has developed rapidly over the past decade”, says the company.

Duncan Gilmour, managing director at Screenworks, said: “Quality and accuracy of production have always been two of the greatest challenges faced by customers looking to order clothing. We are delighted to announce the launch of our new Inspired division, which is meeting these challenges head on – by delivering great design, customised and bespoke products to meet the needs of our clients’ brands.”

The sales director of the new division, Matt Daines, said: “We are proud to be specifying clothing and promotional textiles – from our understanding of products, to manufacturing and processes such as sublimation. These are truly specialist skills, taking real understanding of products and the manufacturing process. By supporting our customers to increase sales of Inspired product ranges, we’re delighted to be playing an integral part of the growth of the industry overall.

“The Inspired team has over 40 years’ experience in the promotional and retail sectors, from which they bring skills and highly valuable technical knowledge. I’m delighted that Hannah Pearce will be taking up the role of team leader. With her attention to detail and dedication to customer service, she was our perfect candidate to head up all purchasing and processing schedules.

“The whole team is made up of individuals who are passionate about developing and delivering products beyond customer expectations. Creativity and innovation are at the heart of all we do.”

www.screenworks.co.uk