Screenworks has introduced a fully sublimated softshell jacket.

The new unisex jacket can be personalised to customers’ requirements by Screenworks’ new Inspired division, which focuses on the production of bespoke products. Using dye sublimation, corporate designs, artwork and photographic images can be printed directly onto the jacket’s four-way stretch fabric, with Pantone colour-matching also available to ensure exact brand requirements are met, explains the company.

Reshma Rajendran, head of product development in the Screenworks Inspired team, said: “A microfleece lining, along with the shower-resistant and wind-proof qualities in the jacket are ones that a customer would expect from an item they invest in, so it’s great to be bringing this product to the market.”

Screenworks sales director, Matt Daines, added: “This jacket is yet another example of the Screenworks approach towards innovation, coupled with our drive to support our clients in every possible way.

“These types of jacket are becoming increasingly popular as we see a move away from fast fashion, towards items of quality and longevity. We’ll be increasing our production in the months to come, and are in the final development stages of our gilet version of the jacket – to be launched at the beginning of next year.”

The jacket will be available to order from 100 pieces.

www.screenworks.co.uk