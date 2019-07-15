Whether your customers need quality robes for their hotel spa or durable aprons for café staff, our annual showcase for the health, beauty and hospitality industries has it covered
Made from 100% cotton, the Men’s Checked Shirt (FR500) from Front Row & Co offers cafe and restaurant workers a crisp, clean style with its contrast back-neck tape and inner sleeve placket with back yoke and hanging loop. The slim-fit shirt is available in sizes S-2XL and features a button-down collar, left-chest pocket, curved hem and a two-button cuff. The Ladies’ Checked Shirt (FR503) is available in a shaped fit in sizes XS-XL.
Henbury says its Men’s and Ladies’ Mandarin Cofrex/Pufy Wicking Shirt (H592/H593) is ideal for all busy working environments with its permanent moisture-wicking yarn, anti-bacterial shield and anti-UV protection of UPF 50+. Made from a Cofrex/Pufy 100% polyester fabric with an easycare finish, the casual-fit shirt has a stylish mandarin collar, roll sleeves and a tear-away label. It’s available in black in sizes XS-2XL.
Ralawise says that the Iris Straight Leg Trousers (PR536) from Premier “pairs perfectly” with the brand’s Verbena Linen-Look Button Up Beauty Tunic (PR685) for a beautywear uniform. The straight leg trousers have a deep waistband and crossover tab, and no pockets for a flattering fit. They come in sizes 8-24 in black and three heather shades: black, blue and grey.
Ideal for beauty salons and spas, the Waffle Robe (TC086) from Towel City has a longline body with kimono-style sleeves, deep patch pockets and a self-fabric belt. Available in unisex sizes S/M and L/ XL, the textured waffle weave robe is made from a heavyweight, 65% polyester/35% cotton, soft-touch fabric and comes in white. Waffle Mule Slippers (TC066) are also available.
The new Premier Verbena Linen Look Tunic (PR685) promises an elegant and professional look, says Prestige Leisure. Made from a soft, linen-feel, polyester fabric, it features three-quarter length sleeves, a grandad-style collar and button placket, side vents and princess seams to ensure a flattering fit. It’s available in three heather colours in sizes 8-24.
Available in short- and long-sleeve options for all-day comfort at work, Disley’s Mona Blouse (MO5007SS) is made from a cool, 100% polyester fabric and features a round neck and scooped hem with flowing raglan sleeves. It’s available in sizes 6-30 in black, ivory, aubergine and cobalt blue.
The new Men’s Long Sleeve Tailored Coolmax Shirt (972M) is ideal for the hospitality sector, says Russell. The micro-twill shirt in breathable and moisture-regulating polycotton promises high wash-resistance and colourfastness. It has a stiffened New Kent boned collar, back yoke with two side pleats, left-chest pocket, curved hem and mitred two-button adjustable cuffs. It comes in white and light blue in S-4XL; a women’s style (972F) comes in sizes XS-4XL.
Continental Clothing has introduced a new, unisex apron range that includes the EP77 (pictured) and EP78 from its EarthPositive line, which are made from a 215gsm, 100% organic cotton woven twill. From the Salvage line is the SA77 and SA78 in 60% recycled organic cotton/40% recycled polyester. The aprons, which feature front pockets and are available in white, black and natural, are 100% certified sustainable and CO2 climate neutral.
For more health, beauty and hospitality options from leading brands, check out our July issue online here at: imagesmaguk/July19