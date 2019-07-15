Continental Clothing has introduced a new, unisex apron range that includes the EP77 (pictured) and EP78 from its EarthPositive line, which are made from a 215gsm, 100% organic cotton woven twill. From the Salvage line is the SA77 and SA78 in 60% recycled organic cotton/40% recycled polyester. The aprons, which feature front pockets and are available in white, black and natural, are 100% certified sustainable and CO2 climate neutral.

www.continentalclothing.com