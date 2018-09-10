Earlier this year, i-Sub introduced a product range that provides an ideal solution for those who want to broaden and diversify their dyesub printed product offering, but don’t have an in-house sewing department. Aglika is a collection of polyester blanks that includes terry, golf, beach and sports towels (all of which are double-faced polyester/cotton); fluffy coral fleece blankets and soft microfibre fleece blankets; deck-chairs and directors’ chairs; scarves; table cloths; cushions; bathrobes; and even bed linen.

Simon Lymn, i-Sub machinery sales manager, is enthusiastic about the range: “The products are fantastic: they offer printers a huge range of new and exciting products to offer their customer base without ordering or stocking large quantities of blanks, and there’s no requirement for an experienced sewing machine operator.”

Aglika is a family-owned Bulgarian textile and furniture producer that was founded in 1968. It has four units in Bulgaria, as well as a US arm in Florida. “It has had smaller representation in the UK for numerous years and already has developed a great reputation,” adds Simon. The new partnership with i-Sub, with its established network of B2B and B2C digital textile printers in the UK, is a logical development. The company is offering low minimum order quantities and next day delivery, along with advice on how to get the best out of the products.

Simon says the double-faced Beach Towel (90 x 60cm) is already proving to be a very popular product. It has 100% terry cotton on one side for drying, and 100% microfibre polyester on the other side for printing. It has a soft touch along with anti-bacterial, anti-piling and chlorine-resistant properties.

Another top-seller is the 250gsm, 100% microfibre Soft Blanket (15- x 200cm). “This is a fantastically soft and cosy-feeling product,” Simon explains. “It’s very large and a fantastic product for sofa and bed-throws.” It has an overlock edge and anti-piling and flame-retardant qualities.

“The items are priced low in order to supply wholesale and allow UK printers to make big profits with minimal hassle: decorators should look to achieve at least 300% margin on most products,” Simon adds. “You only require a suitable size digital dye sublimation printer and a suitable size heat press, and i-Sub supplies a full range of dye sublimation printers and heat presses that are perfect for printing the Aglika products.”

