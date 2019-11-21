Exclusively available in the UK and Ireland from YES, Ricoma released “the world’s first” 20-needle single-head and multi-head embroidery machines in September.

“The new MT series opens up far more scope than previously available – imagine the possibilities of running 20 colours at the same time,” says YES.

The MT Series has a standard range of 12 thread colours with eight extra needles for one-off jobs. “This not only makes the machine more flexible, but also more profitable because it saves you time, and time is money.”