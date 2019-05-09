Sheffield-based eco-friendly bag supplier Bag It Don’t Bin It (BIDBI) has taken a five-year lease on a new 8,000 sq ft unit.

The new unit is close to the company’s current base on Rutland Road, Sheffield, and expands its business premises to 21,500 sq ft for a 44-strong workforce.

Daya Singh, managing director of BIDBI, said: “As a manufacturing company based in Sheffield we are always looking at ways to grow and to keep things local. We’re based in the heart of steel city and wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We started looking for a new site due to the increasing demands of our business, plus, with the on-set of Brexit looming, we decided to increase our stock holding to ensure we didn’t get caught out with any potential delays at sea or airports. Hence, more stock meant more storage space was needed”.

When Daya and finance director Marc Larsen took over the business in 2017, the company’s existing site was 8,000 sq ft, which was extended with the help of solicitor Laura Sanderson of Wake Smith Solicitor’s commercial property division. The company out-grew the site within 12-18 months and so decided to lease a third unit, creating further storage space and potentially more office space as well.

Daya continued: “There could be potential jobs in the pipeline if we decide to relocate some staff in the new unit, which would create space in our current site to grow production facilities, and therefore mean increasing our head count.

“The new unit will allow us to continue our creative expertise, commercial print awareness and high standards of customer service”.

BIDBI was founded in 2007 and produces off-the-shelf and custom-made reusable branded cotton canvas tote bags.

www.bidbi.co.uk