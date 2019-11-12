Why not change?

So, what are you waiting for? Why not make the change to 100% upfront for payments? Sure, I’ll admit it might be scary. Change is difficult. However, let me tell you about my friend and coaching client Bobby. A few months ago he attended one of our Shirt Lab events. At that event, he met another friend and coaching client, Darryl. Bobby runs a contract decorator shop in Texas, and Darryl runs a direct-to-consumer shop in California. Even though they both screen print shirts, they have completely dierent business models.

During a few of the networking slots at Shirt Lab, Darryl told Bobby the merits of going 100% upfront on payments. That’s how he runs his shop, and he’s seen tremendous financial stability since he implemented that platform. This has allowed him to scale and be more financially independent than ever before. Driving home from Shirt Lab that’s all Bobby could think about. On Monday morning, he changed his policy. He had his graphic designer create some signs to place on the wall. In his system, he changed some wording on the invoices.

It’s been about three months since that Shirt Lab, and I talked to Bobby a few days ago about the switch and the reaction from his customers. Here’s what he told me: “It’s going great. I only had two customers really complain about it. It is surprising the traction it has had with my customers. What’s great is that everybody has adopted it, and it hasn’t been a big deal at all. In fact, because I’m a contract printer, even some of my clients have told me they wish they could go that route too. It’s amazing.”