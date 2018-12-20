The organisers of Sign & Digital UK, the sign making, display solutions and digital printing show, are offering attendees the opportunity to help shape the 2019 show.

They can use the online form at www.signuk.com/help-us-shape-the-show# to pose questions they’d like to hear answered on the main stage, as well as suggest speakers for the show.

Jane Lewis, marketing manager for Sign & Digital UK, said: â€œIn the current climate, where markets are constantly changing, business owners need to get smarter to retain and win business.Weâ€™re delighted to offer the industry the chance to get involved with this yearâ€™s show to ensure weâ€™re offering the most relevant and supportive advice to our visitors. We hope this will enable business owners to learn valuable lessons that will help them grow their business, diversify their offering and put them at the top of their game.”

Sign & Digital UK takes place at the NEC, Birmingham, on 2-4 April 2019, and is free to attend.

www.signuk.com