Textile and garment printing

Amaya Sales UK demonstrated its range of garment decoration equipment as well as discussing the new Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro for printing onto polyester – described by the team as a ‘gamechanger’ for the quality of its print onto white and dyed polyester fabrics, including dark polyester. The Poly Pro can be seen at Fespa in Munich this month.

With an extensive range of printers for textiles and printers, CMYUK used the show to promote how its digital print equipment could be used for textiles through a collaboration with designer Hazel Carruthers of Avalana Design. Focusing on the FabriVU 340, Mimaki TS55-1800 and Mimaki TS200P-1800, the stand featured her work on upholstery and other soft furnishings including cushions, lamp shades and drapes.

Among the latest innovations from Roland DG was the company’s first-ever desktop DTG device, the VersaStudio BT-12, an entry-level easy-to-use way to customise T-shirts and tote bags. At the industrial end, Roland unveiled an upgrade for its TrueVis VG2 printer/ cutters, with a new configuration allowing the use of orange ink. Roland’s TrueVis VG2 was also among the digital printers showcased by Grafityp, specialist in systems for vinyl, films and overlaminates. The VG2 could also be found on Sabur Digital’s stand as one of the models new to its line-up. The supplier also demonstrated the Fabrijet HSFT III high- speed industrial dye-sublimation printer suitable for high-volume textile printing. Able to use jumbo rolls, it can print at speeds of up to 250 sq m per hour.

Hybrid Services unveiled the latest addition to its range from Mimaki, the high-performance TS55 dye-sublimation printer for garments and furnishings. The 1.9m transfer paper printer can use a plotter roll for small runs or a mini jumbo roll for long runs which, according to the Hybrid team, means it offers flexibility for growing decorators. Hybrid also showcased new metallic LED UV ink on a Mimaki UJF-7151plus as well as a new clear ink option for Mimaki’s popular UCJV300 Series LED UV printer/ cutters. The new UV silver metallic ink for the UJF-7151plus was also one of the highlights on I-Sub’s stand.

Epson used Sign & Digital UK to demonstrate how effects from skin tones to vibrant colour can be produced using its SureColor technology, including the use of white ink and red ink. The company was exhibiting a range of equipment including the SureColor SC- F6200 dye-sublimation printer, its entry- level textile and décor model that can also be used to produce promotional products in tandem with an oven.