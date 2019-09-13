Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) will return to Birmingham’s NEC in April 2020 with a brand new show.

The signmaking, display solutions and digital printing show will now be held in Hall 1 at the NEC, running from the 28-30 April 2020. Delivered by a new event director, Jenny Matthew, alongside key account director Rudi Blackett and a new marketing team, SDUK 2020 will offer visitors and exhibitors a new layout, features and stand options.

As well as a new website, SDUK also has a new look for 2020, which is said to complete “the trilogy of its ‘building business face-to-face’ creative focus, but with a fresh, contemporary design-led influence”. Jenny said: “We’re investing strongly in our long-standing and much loved Sign & Digital UK event, to help us deliver more for both visitors and exhibitors in 2020.

“With a new marketing and sales team to help grow the show, we’re also taking a fresh look at the show to help elevate it to the next level. We have some exciting plans in place and believe 2020 will be the best year yet.”

A new feature of SDUK 2020 will be TextileTech, a learning zone focused on the expanding growth market of textile print and finishing. It will feature applications and demonstrations, skills workshops, industry speakers, marketing leading specialist exhibitors and a ‘textile trail’. The show will also introduce two news areas for 2020: Sign Making Essentials, a zone dedicated to showcasing the essential equipment and tools for signmaking, featuring specialist suppliers of fixings, fittings, tools, squeegees, cutters and more; and an Applications Gallery, where visitors can see a wide range of materials and substrates being used in a variety of creative application settings.

SDUK said its industry presentations, seminars and live demonstrations will also grow further for 2020 to enable its visitors to build their skills and knowledge, and support innovation all year round, with many new features being revealed in the lead up to the show.

The event organisers carried out a series of questionnaires and interviews with SDUK’s core audience to adapt the show’s features to reflect visitor and industry demand. They sought to build upon SDUK’s existing markets, as well as expand the show’s appeal beyond its core audience to reach more visitors from textile production to end users in the creative, retail, lifestyle, education and local government sectors.

SDUK 2020 is free to attend for visitors.

www.signuk.com