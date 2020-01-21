Sign & Digital UK (SDUK) has announced a rosta of textile digital printing equipment and machinery suppliers that will be exhibiting at this year event.

Organisers of the signmaking, display solutions and digital printing show said they have expanded the event’s appeal with a range of new and returning exhibitors, after interviewing visitors to SDUK 2019 to “pinpoint key areas they’d like to see covered in the show, from new products to industry experts and trends”.

Companies returning to SDUK for 2020 include: Roland DG, Epson, Hybrid Services/Mimaki, Grafityp, Hexis, RA Smart, Blackman & White, Zund, TheMagicTouch, YPS, Amaya Sales UK, Gravograph and Quality Print Services.

SDUK event director, Jenny Matthew, said: “For Sign & Digital 2020 we’ve been working closely with exhibitors and visitors to uncover current demands. The needs of our core signage, display and print audiences are always crucial to the show’s success, and they have been built into our show development strategy and reflected in the expanding exhibitor list.

SDUK will be held in Hall 1 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK, from 28-30 April, 2020. The show is free to attend for visitors and registration is now open via the event’s website.

www.signuk.com