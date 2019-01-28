Registration for Sign & Digital UK (S&DUK) 2019, which takes place on 2-4 April 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham, is now open. The show’s organisers have announced a number of new exhibitors, including Target Transfers and UK Feather Flags, alongside returning companies such as Sabur Digital, Hybrid Services and Roland DG, bringing the total number of exhibitors up to nearly 200.

Rudi Blackett, Sign & Digital UK portfolio director, said: “It’s fantastic to have so many new companies at the show this year, as well as welcoming back a large number of returning exhibitors – their presence at S&DUK 2019 confirms the show’s continued ability to connect people and the industry.”

www.signuk.com