B2C focus

This rapid growth has come about not from chasing bigger and bigger contracts and the B2B market, but by concentrating on smaller orders in the B2C channel – about 98% of the company’s customers are consumers. Through its various trading names, Signature Printing receives an average of 4,000 to 5,000 orders per week, rising to as much as 10,000 per week at peak times. The average order is one to 10 units, which requires a different set-up to more traditional garment decoration businesses that are supplying corporate customers. Decoration is split between DTG and vinyl, plus some heat transfer. What is especially interesting is that Signature meets its growing customer demand using multiple smaller format printers: the company has just invested in three new Ricoh Ri 100 DTG printers, supplied by TheMagicTouch, which operate alongside 18 vinyl cutters, three Oki white toner transfer printers and 15 heat presses.

“We have scaled up the amount of smaller equipment that we have rather than moving into single pieces of big equipment,” Ed explains. While they have one Roland vinyl cutter for larger jobs, the rest are smaller Graphtec Silhouette cutters. “They may not move very quickly but, if you set them up the right way, they are ideal for individual jobs. We have found in testing against more industrial cutters, they move quicker for what we do.” The company uses RalaFlex vinyls for standard colours and Dae Ha for metallics, such as gold and rose gold.