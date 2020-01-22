Simon Jersey has announced its partnership with Team GB as the official formalwear supplier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

For the third consecutive Olympic Games, the Stockport-based online retailer will provide the suiting for Team GB’s athletes and coaches to wear on key occasions in the run up to the Games and at formal events.

Selina Spence, head of product at Simon Jersey, said: “This is the third time we have worked with Team GB on suiting, and with our online growth and ability to provide a bespoke suit for all athletes, we felt our partnership was important to continue through to Tokyo 2020.

“We have worked closely with Team GB to ensure the suits are perfect for all athletes and coaches. This has involved us sending our teams out to sizing sessions with Tokyo 2020 hopefuls, and developing blouses and shirting that complements the suit.”

Commercial director at the British Olympic Association, Tim Ellerton, added: “We are proud to be partnering with Simon Jersey for a third consecutive Games. They have delivered quality suits for the athletes that have been worn with pride, and we are already excited to see the suits for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.”

