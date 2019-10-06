Hire some rock stars

This industry is full of rock stars. Not in the sense that they can fill a stadium full of people with their music, (although some probably can), but in the way that they bring incredible knowledge, joy and enthusiasm to our world. You have to have people in your life like that, especially at work. So, are you surrounding yourself with rock stars on a daily basis? Or are you trying to find the lowest wage person that will accept the job? If you want a great work culture thatâ€™s built to slay energy-draining vampires every day, thatâ€™s not going to happen at minimum wage.

The price for eliminating those energy vampires is about 20%-30% above the norm for those positions in your area. Regardless of your, or anyone elseâ€™s, policy on not disclosing pay, word gets out. Yes, Iâ€™m completely aware that labour and salaries are the biggest expense in any business. However, better employees do better work. Things get handled faster, quality goes up and customer satisfaction increases. At the end of the day, itâ€™ll be worth it when that momentum shift accelerates your business to the next level due to the increased quality of the people in your business. Can you imagine the company you could build with the best people working for you?