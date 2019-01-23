Cass Business School, in partnership with the University of Oxford and Bocconi University and with partnership support from the London Growth Hub and Cavendish Enterprise, has lauched Strategy Insight Lab, a three-month business support programme for UK-based microbusinesses and start-ups.

The programme, which is provided free-of-charge to successful applicants, is said to draw on the experience of renowned experts in the fields of entrepreneurship, business coaching and management consulting.

The project manager, Cass’s Professor Elena Novelli, said: “This training programme will give us the opportunity to work together with UK start-ups and SMEs, offering them world-class business support and helping them achieve the growth and productivity they aim for. The project follows tried-and-tested methodologies developed by academic experts and business mentors and will use interactive and hands on materials to enable businesses to implement change.”

Strategy Insight Lab will present a mid-week and weekend cycle of the training programme, with businesses able to indicate their preference on application. Participants will be teamed up with business mentors, who will provide feedback throughout the programme. Applications are open now and close on 27 January 2019.