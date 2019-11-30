Of the 219 DFDS employees based in Dover, Monika says that 126 are operational staff based in the port and wearing uniform. “The current uniform policy provides a logo shirt or blouse, a branded safety tie or scarf, a branded navy blue jumper or cardigan, and navy blue trousers,” she says. “We don’t offer staff any choice in uniform options, but we do distinguish some job roles with coloured shirts — supervisors wear white shirts, loadmasters wear navy blue and coordinators wear light blue.”

In addition, all operational staff wear hi-vis jackets as part of their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) uniform requirements, along with any other staff who have to be in the port, such as Onboard Services (OBS) staff visiting ships, or finance staff going for meetings in Terminal Control. “The hi vis is supplied by Ardee Hose in Dover,” says Monika. “They are decorated with thermal print on the left chest and rear of the jackets.”

Aside from the jackets, Monika explains that most other items of uniform are embroidered, simply because it makes “the logo look smarter.” She adds: “The shirts, blouses, jumpers and cardigans are all embroidered, but the safety ties and scarves are printed.”