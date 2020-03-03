Snickers Workwear has announced the launch of its new LiteWork Stretch Trousers.

Designed for a wide variety of jobs on site, the LiteWork four-way stretch work trousers are the ideal choice when working hard in warmer weather, says Snickers.

“Our hi-tech fabrics and body-mapping designs give plenty of scope for every professional craftsman and woman to stretch their performance on site comfortably,” comments the brand.

Made from a full-stretch material for mobility, the new trousers feature detachable holster pockets, as well as Cordura-reinforced Kneeguard pockets for additional comfort and protection. For maximum functionality, they also offer Cordura-reinforced ruler and cargo pockets for easy access to tools and fixings.

