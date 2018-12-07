Snickers Workwear has introduced its Workwear Baselayer clothing, which uses high-tech breathable fabrics for ventilation and body moisture transport for consistent warmth and comfort.

The seamless designs are available in 37.5 ventilating technology as well as polyester and merino wool to suit different types of work in a variety of cold weather conditions. All the garments are made from quick-drying, lightweight fabrics that come with special ventilation features to control and regulate the heat from the wearer’s body.

