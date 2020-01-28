Snickers Workwear has introduced two new outerwear garments: the FlexiWork Insulated Jacket and FlexiWork Insulated Trousers.

Made using Gore-Tex and 37.5polyester fabric technology, the insulated jacket and trousers are a must-have for winter, either on site or for outdoor leisure activities, says Snickers.

“You’ll stay warm and dry in this layered clothing that’s robust, waterproof and windproof too.

“The design and fabric combinations will keep your body in the optimum comfort zone as the weather conditions change on site.”

