The new Onyx Safety footwear from Solid Gear promises “maximum comfort and protection with a robust and durable design”. Available as shoes or boots, the Onyx is a modern-looking, EN-accredited style with a seamless upper and Cordura reinforcements with a poured polyeurethane midsole, a breathable footbed and strong rubber outsole for maximum grip on slippery and uneven surfaces. It also includes a fibreglass toecap and penetration board, along with the BOA Closure System, which distributes the pressure of the fastened shoe evenly across the feet.
