European promotional clothing provider Solo Group has announced that it will now be distributing RTP Apparel’s range of DTG-ready, pretreated T-shirts.

The company, which owns Sol’s Europe, says RTP Apparel offers a unique and innovative technology that allows textile printers to skip the pretreatment step, providing a more “simplified digital printing process, stronger reactivity, better printing productivity, a cleaner working environment and an ability to print on-demand in shops”.

Available for men, women and children, the pretreated T-shirts are made from organic cotton, which is certified OCS 100/OCS Blend and Oeko-Tex Class 100. The modern fit tees are available in three different weights, and come four colours: deep black, optical white, French navy and grey mélange, which have been specifically chosen to enable vibrant and contrasting prints, adds Solo.

www.rtpapparel.fr

