Eco materials from Soyang Europe have been used to create signage for Chester Zoo to help with its sustainability goals.

Supplied by Signs Express Chester, the environmentally friendly signage has been used throughout Chester Zoo as part of its plastic reduction promise. The signage includes the Endutex-manufactured Terra Banner, a PVC-free, 220gsm polyester banner with a special resin coating that provides excellent whiteness and colourimetry, reports Soyang Europe.

Fred Howat, senior exhibitions and interpretation officer at Chester Zoo, said: “As a conservation education charity, we’re always looking for new ways to reduce our footprint on the planet by ensuring the zoo is as sustainable as possible. This includes the signage, exhibition and marketing material we provide for our visitors across site. Through some searches and previous contact with Soyang Europe, we discovered the Terra Banner product, which aligned well with our requirements.

“Our close working relationship with Signs Express Chester allowed us to request they order some in for us to test. For us, those initial test banners proved a hit both in price and durability. They’re lightweight, have great colour and clarity and are simple to install. They’ve since become our standard product for any banner requirements we have around the zoo, with PVC-based signage being gradually phased out.”

Production manager at Signs Express Chester, Tom Lloyd, notes how the Terra Banner has become a go-to product at the company. He said: “Not only does it have the eco benefits needed for Chester Zoo’s on-going environmental commitment, but it’s a sign-maker’s dream, being easy to print and finish and simple to install. Cutting, fitting and manipulating Terra Banner is very straightforward and it holds its colour brilliantly, even outdoors.”

Fred added: “It’s great to see environmentally-friendly products emerging within the signage industry, and as environmental educators it’s even more imperative that the materials we use are sustainable. Soyang Europe’s products have helped us achieve one more step on our route to greater sustainability, which we’ve been able to achieve with Signs Express Chester’s expertise.”

