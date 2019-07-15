According to the Sorona brand team from DuPont Biomaterials, garments no longer need spandex for athletic movement. Presenting at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2019 in Denver, Colorado, the team said that Sorona fibres make an excellent replacement for spandex or elastane, achieving long-lasting mechanical stretch and recovery, with a gentler environmental impact.

The team from DuPont Biomaterials told industry peers that the fibres can be used as stand-alone elastane alternatives which do not break down over time due to heat, washing, UV rays or chlorine exposure, and are recyclable in any normal polyester recycling stream.

“Whether incorporated into yoga tights or a luxury gown, Sorona fibre’s versatility and mechanical, long-lasting stretch makes it an excellent replacement for spandex and we were thrilled to put these capabilities on display at Outdoor Retailer,” said Renee Henze, global marketing director for DuPont Biomaterials. “Not only is the Sorona brand better performing than elastane — it’s better for the planet too.”

www.dupont.com