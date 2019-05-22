Failure to integrate sustainable practices puts fashion brands and retailers at risk of more than just reputational damage, delegates were told at the ASBCIâ€™s Time For Change conference in May.

There was a strong focus on potential solutions at the conference, with speakers from across the fashion industry and academia discussing the scale of the challenges facing the sector and highlighting practical initiatives, innovative thinking and business realignments that could help create a sustainable future for fashion.Â

