Sportswear Pro, a new exhibition to be co-located with Fespa Global Print Expo 2020, has announced the programme for its educational forum feature.

The forum will include: a panel discussion between spokespeople from Roland, Summa, Caldera and Gemini CAD focusing on the possibilities of workflow, production enhancements and the extent to which sportswear can be customised; a seminar hosted by Caldera looking at the disruptive power of digital printing technology in the custom sportswear and apparel markets; and a round table session with a selection of panellists featuring Sensient, Berger Textiles and Ashara Lifestyle, to explore the sportswear industry’s ambitions for sustainability and what businesses can do to reach them.

A seminar titled ‘The Dos and Don’ts of DTG Printing on Sportswear’ will give an overview of DTG’s sustainability credentials and its ability to print on a wide range of fabrics, including polyester and other blends, while ‘Rewriting the Rules of 3D’, will see Alvanon and Under Armour highlight the advantages of standardising fits across brands, by using 3D digital avatars to illustrate how digitising the sizing process is able to save time, increase accuracy and significantly reduce waste.

Hosted by Morning Star Design, the Fashion and Design Masterclass for Sportswear Apparel will offer visitors a hands-on interactive session on how AI-powered design tools empower users to get the very best results from artwork and designs before submitting them to be printed directly onto garments. Sportswear of Tomorrowâ€™s conference on smart manufacturing will explore the ways in which sportswear production can be streamlined and made more efficient, looking at production automation, traceability, mass customisation and more.Â

One of the final sessions of the forum will be a panel discussion dedicated to on-demand production, featuring expert spokespeople from brands such as Kornit and Gemini CAD, who will look at on-demand production as a trend that transcends industries, before discussing how it impacts the whole supply chain.

The Sportswear Pro Forum will be located in hall three at Fespa Global Print Expo, which will be held from 24-27 March at the IFEMA in Feria de Madrid, Spain. Visitors can attend the forum free-of-charge with a valid Sportswear Pro, European Sign Expo or Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 entry ticket. The English-only sessions will begin at 11:00am on the first day of show, and will take place every half hour throughout the duration of the event until 3:30pm on Friday 27 March.

Visit the Sportswear Pro website for more information, and to register to attend â€“ for free entry, use the code SWPM206.

www.sportswearpro.com