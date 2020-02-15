From cricket whites to colourful, breathable running tops, we review the on-trend sports and teamwear styles for spring/summer 2020
New from Neutral, the Men’s and Ladies’ Recycled Performance T-Shirts are made from 100% recycled polyester from post-consumer plastic bottles. “These are a great way to show sustainable commitment, whether for a team, company event or running a marathon,” says the brand. Available in 12 colours, the crew neck tees are slightly fitted at the shoulders and sleeves, and feature an elastane rib knitted neckband, neck tape and flatlock seams. They are EU Ecolabel-, SA8000- and Oeko-Tex- certified, and are manufactured using renewable energy.
Stay ahead of the game with two new teamwear styles from Finden & Hales: the Team T-Shirt (LV290) and the Knitted Shorts (LV885). Made from a lightweight polyester fabric with a wicking finish, the tee features raglan sleeves, an upper back panel, a two-piece rib neckline and contrast panelling down the sleeve. The co-ordinating shorts have a fully elasticated waist with an inner drawcord and contrast panelling down the leg. Both styles have a tear-away label and are available in sizes XS-3XL.
New for 2020, the Ambaro Recycled Sports Tee (EA004/4F) from Écologie by AWDis is made from 100% recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles. “The process uses 53% less energy compared to virgin polyester, reduces landfill, soil contamination, air and water pollution,” says the brand. Available in five colours, the birdseye-knitted, textured T-shirt features an active fashion fit, side seams, taped neck and twin-needle detail at the sleeves and hem, and is available in sizes S-2XL for men and XS-XL for women.
James & Nicholson’s new sports collection for 2020 features recycled polyester, modern styling and plenty of room for decoration, says Fusible Systems. Ideal companions on colder days, the Men’s and Ladies’ Long Sleeved Sports Ts (JN522/JN521) are available in four colours. Other new styles include the Men’s and Ladies’ Sports Shorts (JN526/ JN525) and the Men’s Sports Tights (JN528). For women, the Ladies’ Sports Tights (JN527) and the Ladies’ Sports 3/4 Tights (JN529) are also available.
New for 2020 from Chadwick Textiles, the Radial stock cricket range is a five-piece collection of breathable coordinated cricket separates: a short- and long-sleeve cricket shirt, premium cricket trousers, a sleeveless slip and a long-sleeve cricket jumper. The range has been designed for cricket purposes, and is suitable at club, school, amateur and professional level, advises the brand.
Eco-friendly and super soft, Stedman’s new Recycled Sports-T Reflect for men and women has an athletic design with contrast seams and heathered colours, as well as reflective tapes on the front and back to ensure optimum visibility, says the brand. Made from recycled polyester from four plastic bottles, the body-fit tee is quick-drying, moisture-wicking and breathable, and has a tear-away label.
New for 2020, the unisex Boca Sports Set from Roly offers a coordinated T-shirt and shorts combo available in eight colourways. The unisex sports set is made with a combination of three fabrics, including the brand’s Control Dry fabric, which is featured on the side panels and sleeves of the T-shirt, as well as the inside leg of the shorts. The set is also available in children’s sizes.
New for SS20, the Seamless Performance Cap (B558) is uniquely created with a seamless construction, says Beechfield. Available in a variety of colours, the lightweight design is made from a breathable micro-mesh fabric.
