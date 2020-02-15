New for 2020, the unisex Boca Sports Set from Roly offers a coordinated T-shirt and shorts combo available in eight colourways. The unisex sports set is made with a combination of three fabrics, including the brand’s Control Dry fabric, which is featured on the side panels and sleeves of the T-shirt, as well as the inside leg of the shorts. The set is also available in children’s sizes.

