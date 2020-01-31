Stedman has introduced a number of new styles for 2020, including sportswear made from recycled plastic bottles.

The brand has launched three new sports T-shirts for men and women, each made from four recycled plastic bottles: the Recycled Sports-T Move, the Recycled Sports-T Reflect and the Recycled Sports-T Race. Other new styles made from recycled plastic bottles include the Recycled Scuba Jacket, the Recycled Fleece Jacket Hero, the Recycled Unisex Hoodie and the Recycled Unisex Sweatpants, which are all available for both men and women.

Also new from Stedman is the Sports Bra, as well as the men’s Tank Top, which is available in three colours: white, black opal and grey heather. The Classic-T Unisex, Classic-T Fitted for women and the Classic-T Kids are also now available in Stedman’s brand new colour for 2020: sunflower yellow.

The brand is also offering new size ranges for some of its bestselling products, such as the Classic-T (ST2000), which is now available in 2XS and XS, and up to 5XL for both men and women. The Men’s Sweatshirt (ST4000) is now offered in unisex sizes XS-3XL, with the Comfort-T (185) now available in sizes S-5XL. The Sports-T for men and women is also now available for children in six colours.

“Many of our new 2020 styles feature smart, smaller labels that can easily be removed by just tearing them away. For our new styles, the size labels are made of soft woven fabric – great looking and pleasant on the skin,” said Stedman.

