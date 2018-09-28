“Rainy Daze is my creative outlet – I love seeing how a business works and I have a passion for branding and design that has come from years of experience in the field,“ explains founder Tom Bickley.

Since the online-only label was launched in 2017, both its customer base and its product range have increased, with the latter now including a wider choice of garments along with some ‘novelty‘ items, such as umbrellas, that suit the brand perfectly.

The label contains a mix of pieces from different imprint brands as well as custom-produced items, explains Tom. “We ensure that the majority of our pieces are unisex for comfort and for affordability, but we do now sell a few bits and pieces specifically designed for women. The colour palette is purely black and white. It’s a classic streetwear combination and suits the black and white photo aesthetic of our campaigns. As we develop we may bring in colours for individual capsule collections or collaborations.” Accessories are popular, he adds, with beanies often being added to T-shirt and hoodie orders.

When he was setting up the brand Tom sat down with Luke Hodson, co-founder of Awesome Merchandise, and picked out everything and anything that could work for the first range. “We took items from AWDis, Bella+Canvas, Gildan, Russell, Anvil, Skinnifit and pretty much everyone who had something to offer a new start-up looking for quality blank garments. We spent several hours going back and forth to reduce the choices down and I then shared the items with a group of friends to get feedback on the pros and cons of each piece. Ultimately the decisions were made by majority and the focus was quality above all else.”