Our annual round-up of the latest fashion and streetwear garments will keep you at the head of the pack when recommending on-trend styles to your customers
New for 2019 from Just Ts by AWDis, the West Coast Longline (JT008) is a streetwear-inspired tee available in two staple colours. “This style comfortably scoops at the neck and features twin-needle stitching at the sleeves and a unique curved hem at the back,” says the brand. It’s available in sizes S-2XL.
With a nod to the high street, So Denim by AWDis says its new Sophia Fashion Jean (SD055) features just the right amount of fading, distressing and creasing. Made from a blended cotton/elastane fabric, the skinny fit jeans promise comfort and freedom of movement.
New to Russell’s HD Collection, the HD Raglan Polo (565M) offers casual streetwear style with its stylish contrasting colour buttons, narrow cuff and side vents with denim-look facings. Made from a 65% polyester/35% ringspun cotton fabric, the lightweight, three-button placket polo is suitable for printing and available in sizes XS-3XL.
New from Just Hoods by AWDis for 2019, the Distressed Hoodie (JH019) will be “a guaranteed winner in the street-style stakes with its edgy distressed finish,” says the brand. The unisex hoodie is made from a soft, cotton-faced fabric and features a lined hood and set-in sleeves. It’s available in two colours in sizes S-2XL.
New for 2019, the Roscoe Unisex Jacket (02885) is a must-have jacket as the end of the summer approaches, says Sol’s. Available in sizes XS-3XL, the pongee 300T jacket comes in two stylish colours, black or oxblood, and is “perfect for the retail market, and also for companies looking for fashionable outfits for their teams”.
New for 2019 and available from September, the AllroundWork Women’s Fleece Jacket (8017) from Snickers Workwear features the brand’s 37.5 fabric technology for cooling comfort. With its ergonomic feminine fit, the fleece jacket promises to deliver a “street-wise, fashionable look with optimal built-in comfort”.
New for 2019, the Unisex Contrast Sweat (SF523) features on-trend polyester taping down the sleeves, which is ideal for sublimation printing and “looks great with a slogan or brand name repeated down the sleeves”, says SF Clothing. Made from a 250gsm, 60% cotton/40% polyester brushed-back fleece fabric, the soft-touch sweat is available in sizes 2XS-2XL in three colourways: black/white, burgundy/white and navy/white. The matching Unisex Contrast Joggers (SF423) will be available from October.
Customisation has never been easier, says Tombo, with the new Active Hoodie (TL570). Part of the brand’s active range for 2019, the hoodie comes in black or dark grey marl and has a tear-away label. Made from an elastane spacer fabric to allow for ease of movement, it also features an adjustable hood, a dropped hem with binding and concealed zipped pockets in side panel seams. The new style is available in sizes XS-2XL.
New from Spiro Activewear, the Men’s Hooded Tee-Shirt Jacket (S277M) is made from a super stretch, marl grey/ black mélange fabric. The lightweight jacket allows for natural movement and features an integral hood with drawcord, a chest zip, side pockets and open cuffs and hem. It’s available in sizes S-3XL; a women’s companion style (S277F) is also available in sizes XS-2XL.
New from Result Clothing, the slim-fit Biker-Style Jacket (R402X) offers fashion with function. The soft padded jacket is showerproof and windproof, and features classic bike-style heavy stitch detail, a zipped chest pocket, hang loop and stud-fastening collar and cuffs. Tag-free and ready to brand, the jacket is suitable for embroidery and is available in black in sizes XS-4XL.
New for AW19, the Stella Streeter hoodie dress from Stanley/Stella features a kangaroo pocket, a double self-fabric hood lining and long drawcords. Made from a 300gsm, 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester brushed fleece, the dress offers a great canvas for customisation. Also new is the Unisex Hooder, a balaclava headpiece made from a 300gsm terry fabric lined in single jersey with adjustable drawcords.
Designed in a figure-hugging cut with modern colour-contrast seams, the new Active Seamless Pants (ST8990) for women are made from a quick- drying and breathable fabric with added elastane that ensures maximum freedom of movement, says Stedman. The pants can be coordinated with the new Active Seamless Jacket (ST8920); for men there is the Active Seamless Raglan Flow T-Shirt (ST8810).
