Customisation has never been easier, says Tombo, with the new Active Hoodie (TL570). Part of the brand’s active range for 2019, the hoodie comes in black or dark grey marl and has a tear-away label. Made from an elastane spacer fabric to allow for ease of movement, it also features an adjustable hood, a dropped hem with binding and concealed zipped pockets in side panel seams. The new style is available in sizes XS-2XL.

