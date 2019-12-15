Ink Selection

The main factors to consider are the basic properties of the fabric and the ink.

Plastisol inkÂ This has good opacity, which is essential in gymwear, and has a variety of additives which can help with any issues:

â€¢ Stretch additiveÂ can add extra durability to cured ink and give good stretchability to a print but, as with all additives, the more you add to an ink the more the opacity is reduced, so a careful balance is required.

â€¢ Low Cure AdditiveÂ will reduce the curing temperature of the ink. The idea of this additive is to bring the curing temperature closer to the acceptable temperature of the fabric. Some high-performance fabrics shrink and crinkle under high temperatures and most polyester dyes will start to migrate above 140Â°C, so reducing the amount of heat needed to achieve the final cure does have some advantages.

Low-bleed inkÂ ThisÂ is usually supplied ready to use and is manufactured to have dye-blocking properties and lower curing temperatures â€“ an essential tool when dealing with man-made fibres and heat-sensitive products. The thing to watch for is the balance between printability, cost and opacity.