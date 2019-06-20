From organic, Fairtrade garments and varsity jackets with a twist, to teamwear for uni clubs, this month’s collegewear showcase has all the latest student wardrobe choices covered
Made from 100% combed ringspun organic cotton, the new James & Nicholson Men’s Striped T-Shirt (8028) offers an on-trend maritime look for students with plenty of room for rebranding. The round-neck tee features a breast pocket, two-ply rolled hem on the sleeves and waistband, a neckband with elastane and a tear-away label. It’s available in four colourways in sizes S-3XL; a women’s companion style (8027) is also available in sizes XS-2XL.
New for 2019, the organic range from Asquith & Fox is a great choice for a generation prioritising sustainable fashion. The Men’s and Women’s Organic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (AQ078/AQ079) is made from a soft 80% organic cotton/20% polyester blend with a brushed inner fleece and a ribbed knit on the cuffs and hem. It’s available in nine colours in sizes XS-2XL for women and sizes S-3XL for men.
The new Block Roll-Top Backpack (BG858) from BagBase comes in a selection of eye-catching colourways, appealing to fans of the popular colour-blocking trend. The spacious roll-top design also includes an internal 17” laptop slip along with padded back panel and adjustable shoulder straps, making it a great choice for college students on the move.
The new Authentic 5 Panel Cap (B25) from Beechfield is a contemporary take on a classic, and is a great way to promote varsity clubs and teams. Available in eight colourways and made from 100% cotton twill fabric, the cap features an adjustable tri-glide buckle for comfort, while thefixed Buckram offers multiple decoration opportunities.
The new Active Hoodie (TL570) from Tombo is a great layering option for active students. Designed to allow freedom of movement, the hoodie is made from knitted spacer fabric and features an adjustable hood, a modern contrast lining, dropped hem and a tear-away label. Available in black or grey marl, it makes a good base for college logos, club emblems or event details.
New for 2019, the Unisex Oversized Hoody (SF527) from SF offers an on-trend style with an added tear-away label for easy rebranding for colleges and universities. The soft-touch hoodie is made from a 250gsm, 60% cotton/40% polyester, brushed-back fleece fabric and is available in black, navy and heather grey in sizes 2XS-2XL.
American Apparel offers sports- inspired styles that it says are perfect for the college crowd. New to the UK market, the Women’s Tennis Skirt (RSAGB300W) is made from a lightweight, tightly woven, 100% polyester gabardine fabric. The pleated skirt features a zip and button fastening, and is available in four colours in sizes XS-L.
Front Row & Co says its new Tipped T-shirt (FR131) is certain to set any college team apart. Featuring navy-tipped neck and cuffs, the high-street-inspired tee is made tag-free for easy rebranding with any logo or emblem. It’s available in three colourways in sizes XS-2XL.
Prestige Leisure says the new Varsity Puffer Jacket (JH049) from Just Hoods by AWDis is a great twist on the traditional varsity jacket. “The knitted striped collar, cuffs and waistband, as well as the contrasting sleeves retain the traditional collegiate look, but the puffer style gives it a cool and youthful look”. Made with 100% polyester, the jacket is available in two colourways in sizes XS-2XL.
New for 2019, the Unisex Seattle Contrast Raglan Hoodie (02988) is a must-have collegewear essential, says Sol’s. Made from 80% cotton/20% polyester with a 100% cotton surface designed for decoration, the hoodie features a two- panel lined hood, a front pouch pocket and contrast raglan sleeves and drawcord. It’s available in five colourways in sizes XS-3XL.
The new Men’s and Ladies’ Slim Fit Stretch Chinos (H650/H651) are perfect for the college lifestyle, says Henbury, both on and off campus. Both styles feature a YKK zipper, belt loops, dyed-to-match buttons, a slanted pocket and two back pockets with back darts for added fit; the men’s style also has a flex waistband for comfort. The chinos are available in three colours in waist sizes 30-40’’ for men and in sizes XS-4XL for women.
Students can go through college in style, says Fruit of the Loom, with its new Iconic T (61-430-0). Made from 150gsm, 100% combed ringspun cotton, the soft tee has a tailored fit and is suitable for any form of logo or rebranding; it’s available in 22 colours in sizes S-5XL. Its companion style, Ladies Iconic T (61-432-0), has a feminine fit and is available in 23 colours in sizes XS-2XL.
New from Stanley and Stella, the Stanley Flyer and Stella Trigger (STSM565/ STSW148) hoodie sweatshirts offer “versatility, freedom of expression and comfort” for students. Made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester, both styles feature a kangaroo pouch pocket, raglan sleeves, a double-layered hood, round drawcords with metal tipping and 1x1 rib on the sleeves and hem. The Flyer is available in 21 colours in sizes S-3XL, and the Trigger is available in 18 colours in sizes XS-2XL.
New for 2019, the Girlie Stretch Polo (JP002F) from Just Polos by AWDis is a go-to classic student style made from a cotton and elastane fabric. The polo offers a feminine fit and is available in five colourways in sizes S-2XL; the Stretch Polo (JC002), the men’s companion style, is also available in sizes S-2XL. Both styles feature a two-button placket (plus one spare), twin-needle stitching on the sleeves and bottom hem, cuffed sleeves and side vents.
For more collegewear options from leading brands, check out our June issue online here at: imagesmaguk/June2019