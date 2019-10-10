British online marketplace OnBuy.com has found that few Londoners view biodegradable and organic materials as important to sustainable fashion.

In a recent study, KPMG surveyed 1,000 Londoners to identify the features that most align with their definition of sustainable fashion. Analysing these findings, OnBuy.com found that 48% ranked ethical and Fairtrade labour practices as the key components of sustainable fashion, with only 17% considering the use of organic materials, such as cotton, as the definition of eco-friendly fashion.