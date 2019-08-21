A sustainability survey of retailers by Pure London, Spring and Autumn Fairs has revealed that 73% have already made sustainability changes to their operations, with fashion retailers hoping to increase the percentage of their products that are sustainable by 40% on average by the end of 2020, a seven percent increase on the wider retail industry.

In the survey of 1,896 retailers, respondents estimated that to make their products sustainable they would have to increase retail prices by 19% on average. In contrast, they estimate consumers would only be willing to pay 9% more for those sustainable products. 20% believed the failure of suppliers to act sustainably or transparently was the biggest challenge.Â

