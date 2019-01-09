Since Dimensions started trading 30 years ago, there have been many changes in style and silhouette, yet when looking through the archivesÂ this summer in preparation for our 30th anniversary, it was fascinating to see how the fashion of the last 30 years is still influencing todayâ€™s wardrobes, be it at home or in the workplace.Â

The 80s was a decade of bold, contrasting colours and patterns and strong silhouettes, known for its shoulder pads and perms! Menâ€™s fashion was relaxed with oversized sportswear styles and loose fitting tailoring, whereas womenâ€™s working wardrobes boasted power suits and strong body shapes.

For AW19/20, we see the bold colours of the 80s such as red and orange influencing our choices and brave patterns contrastÂ to create innovative prints. Colour block dressing is prevalent, making a strong statement. Performance fabrics enriched with technical details such as heat-welded zippers or drawstrings around hoods are injected with colour to brighten otherwise dark hues. Oversized double-breasted jackets are worn with pleated front,Â wide leg trousers offering the original professional look.