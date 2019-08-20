The Outdoors Company has appointed Sue Fells as its new business development manager.

In her new role, Sue will be developing existing accounts and introducing The Outdoors Company’s (TOC) brands from the retail market, such as The North Face, Berghaus, Patagonia, Rab, Columbia and Helly Hansen, to companies who may not previously have been aware of their wholesale availability in the industry.

Sue aims to establish TOC as the go-to corporate distributor of workwear, corporatewear and promotional apparel across a range of resellers, increasing the company’s visibility within the industry to bring about substantial growth. She said: “Over the course of hundreds of visits I have made to customers, the first questions I am usually asked are: ‘What have you got that’s different? Is there anything new?’ TOC’s offering is the next step for those resellers wanting to offer that something different.”

With over 20 years’ experience working with both suppliers and distributors, Sue brings a wealth of expertise to TOC, having previously worked with BTC Activewear identifying growth opportunities, and most recently with PenCarrie.

Sue said: “My favourite aspect of the industry over the course of my career has been the diversity of customers and their businesses, ranging from large corporate organisations to the ‘one man band’ working from home. It’s been great to be able to support all of these in growing their businesses and establish long standing relationships.

“TOC have always been the company that I use as an example of how great a company can be, and I feel so lucky to now be a part of the team,” she adds. “From my first meeting with Mark and Paul 12 years ago, I have always held them in the highest regard for their politeness, friendliness and professionalism.

“It has been a great example to see the way in which they have grown from a small office with just the two of them, to such an organised, happy environment with 17 staff operating from smart offices and a substantial warehouse in Congleton, Cheshire, with a superb reputation within the industry.”

